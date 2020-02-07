Drive to bring more farmers under Kisan Credit Card scheme

The district administration and the district lead bank will launch a drive to bring more farmers under the Kisan Credit Card scheme so as to benefit them. In all, 2.16 lakh farmers have taken the credit cards as on date and nearly 2 lakh farmers who are enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi have to be brought under it. The enrolment drive will be conducted by all the 547 branches of various banks in the district.

Additional DC Poornima and lead bank manager Venkatachalapathy told mediapersons here on Friday that there was an outlay of nearly ₹285 crore during the current financial year (2019-20) and the land-holding farmers are eligible for a crop loan of upto ₹3 lakh that could be periodically withdrawn by the beneficiaries as per their requirements. “This helps reduce the interest burden as the charges will be only to the extent of money withdrawn and not sanctioned’’, said bank officials. The revised scheme helps farmers secure hassle-free short-term credit and is flexible with simplified procedures.

As per the revised norms of the Kisan Credit Card scheme, the funds can also be utilised for post-harvest expenses, consumption requirements of households, working capital for maintenance of farm assets and activities allied to agriculture, investment credit requirement for agriculture and allied activities.

Meanwhile, 1,94,550 farmers in the district have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme under which the Centre will release ₹6,000 in three equal instalments to the farmers.