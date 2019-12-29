The Transport Department in Mysuru has launched a drive against faulty registration number plates on vehicles.

The drive, which began on Saturday and will continue till December 31, follows a communication issued by the Transport Commissioner, Bengaluru, on December 23 after a direction in the regard by the Karnataka High Court.

The drive will be targeting vehicles that violate Rule 50 and 51 of the Central Motor Vehicles Act 1989 and provisions of Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) 1951.

A note issued by the RTO, Mysuru West, has informed Transport inspectors to submit a daily report about the drive.

According to Rule 50 and 51 of the CMV Act 1989, which deals with Improper Number Plates, the registration letters and numbers shall be in black on white background for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles and black letter and yellow background for commercial vehicles.

The rules also bar fancy letters and numbers, besides other names, pictures and art. According to the rules, the registration mark shall be displayed both at the front and rear of all motor vehicles clearly and legibly. The letters of registration mark shall be in English and the figures in Arabic numerals, the rules specify.