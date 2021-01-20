Draft academic calendar proposes six-day week, no semester breaks

Keeping in mind the days lost in the current academic year, the Higher Education Department has issued a draft academic calendar for 2020-21 as well as 2021-22 for UG, PG, and engineering programmes.
This was decided during a meeting with Vice-Chancellors of State-run universities which was presided over by Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday.
According to the draft, there will be no break in between semesters and universities will follow a six-day week. According to the draft, colleges will reopen for the 2021-22 academic year by October 4.
Dr. Narayan said the draft would be finalised once they receive feedback from stakeholders.
At the meeting, the VCs also pointed out that the University Grants Commission mandates that there should be a minimum of 90 working days for each semester.
Universities located in Kalyana Karnataka can advance the dates to suit them as they experience soaring temperatures during summer.
