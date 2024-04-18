Double murder in park shocks residents of J.P. Nagar

April 18, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 46-year-old man allegedly stabbed his female friend to death minutes before he was killed by the mother of the woman at Sarakki Park in J.P. Nagar on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh, a resident of Goraguntepalya, and Anusha, 25, a resident of Shakambarinagar in J.P. Nagar.

According to the police, Suresh and Anusha worked in an event management company. They had known each other for five years. Anusha quit the company and started working in a private firm. Suresh was married, and a few days ago, Anusha broke up with him. He attempted to patch up, but Anusha refused. On Thursday, Suresh called Anusha for a talk.

Anusha’s mother was around as she had accompanied her. While the duo were talking, Suresh allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Anusha to death. Noticing this, Anusha’s mother rushed to her daughter’s help and attacked Suresh with a brick she found at the park. Due to the blow, Suresh collapsed and died of excessive bleeding.

The police shifted the victims to a nearby hospital before taking the woman into custody for questioning. The incident left residents and visitors to the park in shock.

The police suspect that the soured relationship was the motive behind the murder and are further investigating.