‘Don’t turn up at hospitals tomorrow for COVID vaccination’: Karnataka Health Minister tells 18-44 yrs beneficiaries

Officially announcing that the fourth phase vaccination for those in the age group of 18 to 44 years will not take off on May 1 as announced in the State, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Friday appealed to these beneficiaries to refrain from visiting hospitals for vaccination from May 1.

“We have placed orders for one crore doses of vaccine and the manufacturers are yet to officially give us confirmation as to when they will be able to deliver. Till we intimate you, please do not visit hospitals although you have enrolled on the CoWIN portal,” the Minister said.

He said the State will seek the Centre’s intervention in getting the stocks on priority as the surge in Karnataka is high. The State has an estimated 3.5 crore people in this category.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had on Thursday said that the fourth phase of vaccination will be taken up in stages in the State.

Asserting that the ongoing drive for vaccinating those above 45 years will continue, he said that the State has stocks and is getting additional supplies from the Centre for the ongoing drive.

“There are no hurdles in administering the second dose to those who have taken the first dose,” Mr. Sudhakar said.