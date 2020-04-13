Don’t restrict intra and inter-state movement of goods vehicles, Centre tells states

Taking exception to restrictions on movement of goods vehicles intra-state and inter-state in some parts of the country, the Union Home Ministry on Sunday asked chief secretaries to strictly adhere to activities specifically permitted by the Ministry to avoid any shortage of essential commodities.

In a letter, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said trucks carrying essential and non-essential commodities were being detained; workers required for operation of manufacturing units and other exempted categories were not getting authorisation for movement and inter-state movement of goods and personnel was being impeded as State governments/ Union territories were not respecting the guidelines earlier issued by the Ministry.

Reiterating earlier exemptions, Mr. Bhalla said inter-state and intra-state movement of all trucks and other goods vehicles with one driver and one additional person should be allowed, irrespective of the nature of the cargo, whether essential or otherwise. No further permit or approval was needed. Similarly, empty goods vehicles should also be allowed to operate on way to pick up goods or returning after delivery. There is no cause to stop empty goods vehicles provided they have valid documents.

The Secretary further said local authorities should actively facilitate movement of crew from their place of residence to place of work. They also should facilitate movement of workers to workplace and back, in respect of all permitted industrial/commercial activities. Railways, Airports, Seaports and Customs authorities have already been authorised to issue passes for their staff and contractual labour; this has to be ensured.

Mr. Bhalla asked States/ UTs to expedite issuing passes to workers engaged in the manufacturing of permitted categories of goods on the basis of authorisation issued by companies/ organisations. These passes should be honoured for movement within the State and bordering areas.

MSMEs engaged in the manufacture of essential commodities like wheat flour, pulses, edible oil etc., should be allowed to function without any hindrances. Warehouses/cold storages should also be allowed to function freely with allowance for movement of trucks, he said.

The stipulations would apply to all areas other than areas requiring containment, quarantine and hotspots as per Health Ministry’s guidelines, Mr. Bhalla said. Movement of persons and vehicles should be subject to strict adherence to hygienic and social distancing norms, he added.