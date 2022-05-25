Domestic help kills senior citizen at his apartment to rob valuables

A 74-year-old businessman was brutally murdered allegedly by his domestic help at his apartment, who then ransacked the apartment and escaped with valuables on Tuesday night .

The deceased Jugraj Jain was living with his younger son and family at an apartment in Chamarajapet and owned an electrical appliance shop in Chickpet.

The family had hired Bijaram from Rajasthan as domestic help six months ago. On Tuesday, Jugraj was alone as his family had gone to visit relatives . The murder came to light when one of the relatives called Jugraj to check on him, but there was no response. He informed the elder son Prakash Chand, who rushed to the house and found the door locked .

With the help of a key maker, the door was opened and they found Jugraj lying in the bathroom gagged and with his hands and legs tied .

Prakash Chand, with the help of others, untied Jugraj and alerted the police. The police found that the wardrobes and the house were ransacked and valuables and cash were missing along with Bijaram.

The Chamarajapet police have launched a massive manhunt to track down Bijaram.

A retired pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and his wife were found murdered in their villa in Eagleton Golf Village at Bidadi on the western outskirts of Bengaluru in February this year. The police arrested the caretaker, Joginder Singh, who was hired to take care of the dogs and had killed the couple to rob them of their valuables .