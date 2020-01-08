Dolling up Outer Ring Road

“Operation Ring Road”, the drive to doll up the Outer Ring Road area, is all set to take off with the MCC employing several earthmovers for the task.

If not cleared fully, at least the vacant space along the service road of the ORR would be spruced up since the indiscriminate dumping has become a blot on the landscape.

Many parameters are considered for ranking the cities on the cleanliness position. Mysuru was judged the third cleanest city after Indore and Ambikapur in last year’s survey.

The MCC has set its eyes on the top rank and accordingly it is marching ahead, carrying out various activities such as encouraging citizens to vote for the city, spreading awareness on the survey through street plays, and carrying out activities for the benefit of schoolchildren.

The schoolchildren are also being roped in to encourage their parents to download the app and visit the Swachh Survekshan-2020 website for casting their vote for the city.