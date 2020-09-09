‘Document verification is difficult during pandemic’

The document verification process is turning out to be a difficult task for students though the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has stated that all documents of the candidates can be uploaded online for their Common Entrance Test (CET) counselling. Students point out they still have to travel and make visits to multiple offices to obtain these documents.

Out of several documents that students have to upload online, they are required to get a counter signature by the Block Education Officer/ Deputy Director of Public Instructions for their study certificate which states that they have studied in Karnataka for a minimum of seven years. Candidates have also been asked to keep two copies of all documents attested by a gazetted officer.

One of the candidates who uploaded their documents online on Tuesday said, “We have to run from pillar to post to get the counter signature for the study certificate. Apart from going to our school or college, we also need to go to the BEO and DDPI office for the same. At these offices, we have to wait for a long time to get a signature. We do not mind doing this during other times, but during the pandemic, we are worried about our health and want to ensure that we do not venture out of home as we still have to write competitive examinations like NEET.”

Venkat Raja, Executive Director of KEA, said that the onus of providing the study certificate was with the Department of Public Instruction. When asked why this process was not online, a DPI official said some student details needed to be verified before the BEO/DDPI signs the document, as they were yet to be digitised.