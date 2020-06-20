Doctors, nurses from private medical colleges join hands in treating COVID-19 patients

With COVID-19 active cases at the Government Wenlock Hospital in the city crossing 200, doctors and nursing staff from seven private medical colleges in Dakshina Kannada have begun offering their services in treating patients there.

Hospital Superintendent Sadashiva told The Hindu that initially doctors and nursing staff from Wenlock Hospital and KMC Hospital treated the patients. “The doctors and nurses are working in shifts. Care is being taken to ensure there is adequate rest for the healthcare personnel.”

The district administration first treated the patients at the 20-bed AYUSH Block. Now the active cases are being attended at the 200-bed Super Specialty Block, while the AYUSH block is being used to keep suspected cases under observation.

Dr. Sadashiva said the hospital has recruited 33 healthcare personnel on contract basis. It included nine doctors, 15 staff nurses, four lab technicians and five Group D workers. “We received response when the notification calling for applications was issued for the third time” he said and added while 50% joined in April, the remaining joined in May.

While majority of the staff are working for COVID-19 care, about 10% of the staff are working in the Out Patient Department. All minor treatments are being provided at the OPD and those requiring major interventions are being referred to private hospitals. The hospital has asked the State government to provide additional staff nurses and Group D workers for resuming the in-patient service, he said.