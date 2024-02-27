GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctor and two hospital employees suspended after deaths at Tumakuru maternity hospital  

District Health Officer says there were irregularities and negligence in the operations and managing the operation theatre and wards

February 27, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Tumakuru

The Hindu Bureau

 

A day after three deaths, the district health department has suspended three persons hired on contract-based work under the National Health Mission (NHM) at Pavagada Mother and Children Hospital. 

The suspended staff are Dr. Puja, a gynaecologist, nurse Padmavathi G, and Operation Theatre technician Kiran. Medical negligence has been proved in the preliminary enquiry into the matter. According to an official release, OT and equipment used to operate were not sterilised.

“We have found irregularities and negligence in the operations and managing the operation theatre and wards. The cleanliness of the operation theatre is not well-maintained, and it must be the reason for infection to spread among patients. All three patients were operated on in the same operation theatre, further proving the suspicion on hygiene and cleanliness of the operation theatre equipment used for operation,” District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Manjunath informed 

Blood samples of all three deceased have been sent to the Bengaluru Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to ascertain the accurate reason for the death. “Prima-facie enquiry shows that there was a lack of hygiene and failure in postpartum care. The sterilisation techniques could have been better. The operation can’t be conducted by a doctor alone. It’s teamwork, and all three who were involved in the operation are suspended with immediate effect. We are waiting for the FSL report and also the post-mortem report. We will get better ideas once we have them,” said Dr. Manjunath. 

Relatives of the deceased and villagers took to the streets on Monday, blocking the road leading to the hospital and demanding action against doctors for negligence. The hospital, constructed at a cost of Rs 22 crore, was inaugurated merely three months ago.

