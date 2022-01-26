Do not talk lightly of people who left their parties to join BJP: Minister

Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani advised BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal to ‘introspect before passing such comments’

Taking exception to the remarks of BJP’s outspoken leader and Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who had said that some leaders who had joined the party recently would leave after the declaration of Assembly elections in Karnataka, Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said that the Mr. Yatnal ‘should introspect before passing such comments’.

“He should think about who has gone where before passing such comments. One should not speak lightly about people who have quit their parties and joined BJP in good faith. Being a people’s representative, he should not speak in such a fashion,” Mr. Nirani said adding that the party president had directed all functionaries not to speak about the party’s internal matters in public and action would be taken against those who would defy the leadership.

Mr. Nirani was speaking to media representatives after participating in the Republic Day celebrations in Kalaburagi on January 26.

Earlier this week, while demanding expansion of the cabinet at the earliest, Mr. Yatnal had warned that some disgruntled leaders within his party were in touch with Congress, and there might be an ‘exodus’ if the cabinet is not expanded at the earliest.

When asked about Congress leaders’ claims that many leaders from BJP would shortly join the Congress, Mr. Nirani referred to BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi’s recent claims and said that many leaders from other parties were ready to join BJP too.

“Congress is a sinking ship and nobody wants to go there. Instead, as Mr. Jarkiholi said, many people from other parties would join BJP as it offers a better future to its leaders. Mr. Jarkiholi has special abilities in organising the party and mobilising leaders. He may fulfil his claim of bringing more leaders from other parties to the BJP fold,” Mr. Nirani said.