Do not take Siddaramaiah’s meaningless statements seriously as he has lost mental balance: Pralhad Joshi

January 22, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Belagavi

“Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah seems to have lost his mental balance. He is upset as he is unable to find a suitable seat for his next elections. He is making baseless allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders. His comparison of Mr. Modi with leaders like Hitler and Mussolini are unfair and unwarranted,’‘ Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Dharwad on Sunday.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah is mentally disturbed. The internal problems of the Congress and his inability to find a safe seat have made him lose his mental balance. He is going around making insulting comments about Mr. Modi. Since he is making such meaningless comments out of this desperation, there is no need to take them seriously,’‘ Mr. Joshi said.

“But, whatever the Congress leaders may say about Mr. Modi, the people of the country will not accept it as they can think independently,’‘ he said. He said that he will like to ask Mr. Siddaramaiah to clarify whether he is pro-Hindutva or anti-Hindu.

“Mr. Modi has grown to be one of the most powerful leaders in the world. The Congress is unable to digest his popularity. That is why its leaders are making such useless comments. Mr. Modi has been elected in a democratic manner by the people, unlike the previous Prime Minister who was appointed by the Gandhi family,’‘ he said.

“M. Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected AICC president. But the mindset of the Congress loyalists is such that they still do not accept him as their leader. Instead, they see Rahul Gandhi as their ‘supreme leader’,’‘ he said.