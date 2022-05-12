Do not accept resignation of Ravindranath, say legislators

May 12, 2022

A day after senior IPS officer Ravindranath resigned in protest against his transfer, a delegation of legislators, who are part of the committee on Scheduled Castes, led by M.P. Kumaraswamy met Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar and urged him not to accept the resignation.

Legislators, including N. Mahesh and P. Rajeev, were part of the delegation. Mr. Kumaraswamy said that Dr. Ravindranath had issued notices to those accused of getting employment based on false caste certificates after the matter had been discussed in the committee.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also urged the State Government not to accept the resignation. He accused the Government of transferring him after he started probing officials who have submitted false caste certificate. He also alleged that former police official Kempaiah had given a fake certificate, but held strategic posts.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar told presspersons here that the transfer of Dr. Ravindranath shows that the BJP Government is anti-Dalit. “CM’s Political Secretary M.P. Renukacharya and Minister Prabhu Chavan were issued notices for providing fake caste certificates. There are rumours that the IPS officer was under pressure not to act. The State Government should immediately cancel the transfer and drop Mr. Renukacharya and Mr. Chavan.”

He said that so far 1,097 cases of false certificates have been registered in the State, including 111 tehsildars, 111 village accountants and 108 revenue inspectors. In another 590 cases, it has been proved that officials have taken false certificates.