HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DKS puts onus of getting Central clearances for irrigation projects on officials

May 30, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar holding a meeting with officials of the Irrigation Department in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar holding a meeting with officials of the Irrigation Department in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The Congress government in Karnataka has put the onus of getting necessary clearances for the State’s irrigation projects from the Centre on the officials concerned.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio, issued such instructions to senior officials of the Water Resources Department at the first review meeting of the department.

Mr. Shikvakumar, who earlier led a two-phase padayatra demanding implementation of Mekedatu project, asked officials to implement both the Mekedatu and Mahadayi projects on priority.

To meet Modi soon

Mr. Shivakumar said he would soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to seek clearances for the State’s projects. He would also hold a meeting of the State MPs to take them into confidence, he said.

“I am giving you a target of convincing the Centre about the need to sanction new projects to Karnataka. Injustice has been meted out to Karnataka as its neighbouring States have got more projects from the Centre in water resources sector,” he said.

He expressed displeasure over not utilising ₹1,000 core that had been earmarked for Mekedatu project in the State Budget during the regime of the erstwhile BJP government.

Mr. Shivakumar, who earlier held the portfolio in the JD (S)-Congress coalition government, alleged that there was no visible progress in any of the projects in the department after he had stepped down more than three years ago.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.