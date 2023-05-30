DKS puts onus of getting Central clearances for irrigation projects on officials

May 30, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Congress government in Karnataka has put the onus of getting necessary clearances for the State’s irrigation projects from the Centre on the officials concerned.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio, issued such instructions to senior officials of the Water Resources Department at the first review meeting of the department.

Mr. Shikvakumar, who earlier led a two-phase padayatra demanding implementation of Mekedatu project, asked officials to implement both the Mekedatu and Mahadayi projects on priority.

To meet Modi soon

Mr. Shivakumar said he would soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to seek clearances for the State’s projects. He would also hold a meeting of the State MPs to take them into confidence, he said.

“I am giving you a target of convincing the Centre about the need to sanction new projects to Karnataka. Injustice has been meted out to Karnataka as its neighbouring States have got more projects from the Centre in water resources sector,” he said.

He expressed displeasure over not utilising ₹1,000 core that had been earmarked for Mekedatu project in the State Budget during the regime of the erstwhile BJP government.

Mr. Shivakumar, who earlier held the portfolio in the JD (S)-Congress coalition government, alleged that there was no visible progress in any of the projects in the department after he had stepped down more than three years ago.