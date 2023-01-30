HamberMenu
DKS, others attend finale of Bharat Jodo Yatra

January 30, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar | Photo Credit: -

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, who was in Kashmir on Monday to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, released a video praising the natural beauty of the valley.

In the video, Mr. Shivakumar said: “Kashmir is an asset of our country. We must protect it. I have visited Switzerland and other countries. But I have not seen such scenic beauty. I cannot forget this experience.”

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, taken up by Rahul Gandhi, MP, to unite the country, ended on Monday. The 135-day yatra covered a distance of more than 3,500 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Mr. Shivakumar said. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MLA K.J. George, Hanumanthappa, MP, and leaders from other States participated in the programme in Kashmir.

