DKS cautions BJP against showing black flags at Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress has cautioned the BJP that the party will have to face the consequences if its members showed black flags during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mysuru on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Badanavalu in Mysuru on Sunday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar said the he had learnt that the BJP leaders in Mysuru had distributed black flags to be shown at the rally in Mysuru on Monday when Mr. Gandhi resumes his padayatra.

“I will speak to the police about this,” he said while warning the BJP leaders of retaliation.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge said the Congress will not sit quietly if the BJP tries to disturb the yatra.