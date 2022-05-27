DKS appeals education experts raise voice against Karnataka govt.

‘It is politicising the education system with its right-wing agendas’

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar has slammed the State BJP government for politicising the education system with its "right-wing agendas" and appealed to education experts to raise their voice against the government.

Mr. Shivkumar said, “Education is the basic foundation for a progressive society, but presently the BJP is politicising our education system.” The Union government was trying to change the country’s history by distorting facts. The BJP was trying to impose RSS principles on children’s minds, which is not acceptable, he said.

He stressed that while the government was busy implementing the "Nagpur education policy", the schools were being run in dilapidated conditions. “The mid-day meal project has already failed, and schools are being run with no proper infrastructure,” he said.

Noting that academicians were protesting against the BJP’s attempt to revise textbooks, the KPCC chief appealed to all educational experts, writers, academicians, and think tanks to raise their voices against the government’s attempt to “saffronise” the education system.

CLP leader Siddaramaiah, Mr. Shivakumar, the former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh, and other leaders on Friday participated in the death anniversary of the former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and paid floral tributes.