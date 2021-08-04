D.K. Shivakumar to hold talks with central leaders on new DCC presidents

Move crucial ahead of zilla and taluk panchayat polls

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar will hold discussions with central leaders of the party in New Delhi on Wednesday to finalise a list of candidates to be appointed as presidents of the District Congress Committees (DCCs) and other party outfits in the State.

The appointment of new presidents is significant since they act as links on the field, particularly for the forthcoming zilla and taluk panchyat elections.

The KPCC has initiated the process of changing the existing office-bearers of DCCs and frontal organisations such as Kisan Congress and Mahila Congress by holding divisional-level meetings with senior leaders of the party in the past two weeks. Randeep Singh Surjewala, All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Karnataka, and senior State Congress leaders held a meeting with legislators, former legislators, and party office-bearers in Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, and Mysuru.

Sources in the Congress said that Mr. Shivakumar would meet central party leaders such as Mr. Surjewala and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal in Delhi on Wednesday and finalise the nominees for DCC president posts.

A few days ago, Mr. Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and held discussions on the way forward for the party in the State amid allegations against the ruling BJP dispensation.

The elections to ZPs and TPs will be held before the end of this calendar year and a reshuffle of office-bearers at the district level is expected help to strengthen the party, leaders said.