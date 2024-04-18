GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

D.K. Shivakumar conspiring to unseat Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah, alleges BJP leader Yatnal

April 18, 2024 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. File photo

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is conspiring to topple CM Siddharamaiah, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, MLA and BJP leader, said in Vijayapura on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

“Mr Shivakumar has met an influential Lingayat seer from north Karnataka. He has requested the swami to help him gain the confidence of lingayat legislators in the Congress. With the backing of the seer, Mr. Shivakumar plans to unseat Mr Siddharamaiah and become the CM in his place,” Mr. Yatnal told reporters.

“This will happen in 15 days of the Lok Sabha election results. I have inside information on this,’‘ Mr. Yatnal alleged.

Top News Today

