DK records 410 COVID-19 cases, highest in State

The spread of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada has caused alarm. On Sunday, the coastal district recorded 410 new cases, the highest among all other districts in the State, including Bengaluru Urban, which usually records the maximum number of cases. According to the bulletin from the Family and Welfare Department, Bengaluru Urban was a close second with 409 new cases.

Over the last week, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi together had recorded more people contracting COVID-19 than Bengaluru Urban. On July 31, DK recorded 365 cases, but on Sunday, the numbers rose again. As per the data, Udupi recorded 162 new cases, the third highest in the State.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,875 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,06,999. With 25 deaths, the toll rose to 36,587. Both, the number of new cases and deaths have dropped when compared to July 31. While the positivity rate for the day touched 1.20%, the Case Fatality Rate was 1.33%

As many as 1,502 people were discharged on Sunday; so far the total recoveries stand at 28,46,244. The State currently has 24,144 active patients.

Around 1,55,048 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,24,295 RT-PCR tests.