Distraught coffee growers staring at another year of loss

Even as the transportation of harvested coffee from Kodagu estates to curing and processing works had been allowed after a delay, the growers, having suffered heavy losses during the flood-hit years, are again staring at an uncertain future. The reason: delay and ambiguity caused by the lockdown in getting the plantations ready for the next crop.

Tonnes of harvested coffee had been lying in estates awaiting transport to the curing plants. The district lacks warehouses to store the harvest and therefore transport of 90-95 per cent of the harvested crop to the curing works is key.

Though the government had permitted transport of agricultural produc, the worried growers were unable to get adequate transport in view of certain restrictions. The reports of possible extension of lockdown could hold-up the operations and growers fear losing the crop this season.

With the closure of ports over the COVID-19 pandemic and many coffee importing countries hit by the deadly coronavirus, the growers fear difficulties in shipments of processed coffee this year.

“Unless we sell our coffee to curing works, we cannot get money for readying the estates for the next crop. Growers largely depend on this money for hiring workers, irrigation, buying fertilizers and so on. If we delay or miss the timely operations owing to shortage of labour or non-availability of inputs, the next season is considered gone,” explains Bose Mandanna, former vice-chairman, Coffee Board and a leading planter in Suntikoppa.

He told The Hindu that growers cannot store the harvested coffee for long and its transportation is crucial. “Though the curbs had been eased, we need to see how it’s going to be effective. Without money, labour and inputs, the growers are yet again staring at an uncertain future. They are facing financial difficulties as well,” said Mr. Mandanna.

“If cannot take up post-harvest operations in estates for the next crop before the monsoon, we better not waste resources. What’s the use in applying fertilizers when rains commence? The roots cannot absorb the nutrients, resulting in substantial drop in productivity. If the inputs are not made available and the workers’ scarcity continues, it’s going to be another year of loss for the coffee industry,” he feels.

In Kodagu, coffee is cultivated in around 1.50 lakh hectares. Both Arabica and Robusta varieties are cultivated. Floods and landslides had affected South Kodagu badly in 2018 and North Kodagu in 2019. The productivity was badly hit with estates washed away in floods, landslides devouring some and excessive berry dropping. Last year, the productivity was less by 30,000 tonnes. The average production was around 1.20 lakh tonnes in Kodagu, according to the growers.

Some estates were functioning with just 20 per cent of labour. With migrant workers exiting Kodagu over the pandemic, the resident labourers were unable to access the estates because of curbs and lack of transport.

If the transport was made available, the growers could ship their harvest and the mills could pay them money for the next crop. The authorities need to address the growers’ plight.

When contacted, Coffee Board Deputy Director (Extension) Shivakumar said, “There are labour problems but curbs had been eased now for transport of harvested coffee to curing works. Some planters were making use of resident workers to prune shade trees and irrigation for the next crop.”