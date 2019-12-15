‘Disha Ride and Walk’ for women’s safety organised

Girl cyclists aged 12 and above and scores of women and men from different walks of life took part in the 5 km ‘Disha Ride and Walk’ organised as part of an awareness campaign on women’s safety in Hubballi on Sunday.

The ride and walk was organised in the backdrop of the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad and to create awareness and seek effective measures from the administration to prevent recurrence of such crimes.

After Police Commissioner R. Dileep flagged off the Ride and Walk, the cyclists pedalled to BVB College of Engineering and Technology while others walked the 5 km stretch.

Mr. Dileep emphasised the need to learn self-defence techniques and other precautionary measures. A demonstration of self defence techniques was also held.

While men took the pledge for ‘Women’s safety’, women took the pledge for empowerment. Guinness Record holder for blindfold skating Ojal Nalvade, cyclist from Meghalaya Jyoti Biswas who is covering distance from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, were felicitated on the occasion.

Cylcist and convenor Sushama Hiremath and other cyclists including Kushbu Baid, Deeba Mlagi, Madhu Lodaya, Medha Pawar, Anjali Mokashi and others coordinated the event. The ride was organised jointly by Hubballi Bicycle Club, Rotary Club of Hubballi Mid Town, Inner Wheel Club of Hubballi Mid Town, Jwala Voice of Women and VGI Engineers. The event concluded with a dance and music programme.