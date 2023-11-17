HamberMenu
Discourse to mark centenary year of ‘Vachanashastra Sara’

November 17, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A month-long discourse will mark the centenary celebrations of publication of ‘Vachanashastra Sara’, collection of vachanas of 12th century vachanakaras, by Fa.Gu. Halakatti known as ‘Vachana Pitamaha’ (godfather of Vachanas).

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, the president of Basava Kendra, Gokul Road, Hubballi G.B. Halyal said that the ‘Shatsthala Pravachana’ would be held from Sunday to December 17 at Government Primary School in Basaveshwar Nagar in Hubballi.

Fa.Gu. Halakatti, is credited with ‘reviving Lingayatism’ through his efforts of collecting and publishing ‘vachanas’ in the first half of the 20th century and thereby introducing to Kannada literature a few hundred ‘vachanakaras’ (12th century sharanas) who wrote in common man’s dialect. Mr. Halakatti not only spent years collecting the vachanas, but also set up a printing unit to publish the same despite facing severe dearth of funds.

Prof. Halyal said that Shashidhar Karaveershettar would be delivering the month long discourse daily at 6 p.m.  The State president of Akhil Karnataka Lingayata Ola Pangadagala Ekata Samiti G.V. Kongwad would inaugurate the event on Sunday while litterateur Viranna Rajur would deliver a talk, he said.

MLAs Arvind Bellad and Mahesh Tenginakai, former MLC Mohan Limbikai, president of Advisory Committee of Basava Kendra Neelkanth Asuti will be guests.

