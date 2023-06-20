Director general of CSIR admires CFTRI’s successes, talks about developing novel technology

June 20, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MYSURU

While wholeheartedly applauding the Mysuru-based Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) for being an important lab of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and developing remarkable food technologies since its inception, Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, director general of CSIR, and secretary, DSIR, Government of India on Tuesday, June 20, told scientists at the CFTRI to continue making value additions to the food technologies, understanding the taste of the people like it has been doing all these years.

Technologies are short-lived and they keep changing. With value additions, newer and novel technologies and recipes can be developed. Here, understanding the taste of the people plays an important role. The CFTRI is giving the future to food and this is the place where the future of food is decided, Dr. Kalaiselvi, who is the first woman DG of CSIR, said in her address.

Speaking after inaugurating the curtain raiser event of ‘One Week One Lab’ (OWOL) initiative of CSIR, she said CFTRI has developed over 700 technologies all these years and they can be found everywhere.

“The CFTRI director told me that the institute has transferred several technologies. I was told that the idli and dosa batter technology was also developed here. Strangely, nobody is acknowledging them and giving royalty to the institute. Nevertheless, it’s fine since the people appreciate the institute the moment they eat the food prepared from its technologies. That appreciation is enough for the institute’s hard work,” she observed.

Dr. Kalaiselvi said students pursuing research at the institute in Mysuru are the privileged one going by the kind of infrastructure and facilities that the institute offers to them.

“I must say it’s an eye opening experience for those who have no interest in pursuing research. I think the students pursue research here with a lot of happiness. The students can eat while doing research since it is part of their studies and none can take exception if they munch snacks all day as they can tell that they were tasting the product developed by them, At CFTRI, I believe the involvement for research is 100 percent,” she felt.

On the “One Week One Lab” initiative, she said it has been prepared in such a manner that research achievements of the CFTRI can be highlighted in an effective manner.

Stating that the CFTRI’s contribution to the country’s food security is incredible, the CSIR DG told the scientists and researchers that the importance and recognition brings new responsibilities not just to you but also to me too.

Referring to the generosity of the Mysuru Maharajas, she said the place where the CFTRI is housed is a palace built by the Maharajas. The land where the sprawling institute is located is donated by the kings. It is an inspiring place to work for the development of science and food technology.

CSIR-CFTRI Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh presided.

The OWOL aims to engage the public by showcasing the CSIR’s technologies and inspiring young innovators, students, startups, academia and industry professionals to explore the opportunities through tech ventures. It also aims to promote and exhibit the lab’s advanced research, cutting-edge technologies, expertise, and state of the art facilities in the field of food science and technology to various stakeholders.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family will inaugurate the five-day OWOL at the CFTRI campus on July 3 at 9:30 a.m.