Diploma students develop mobile application

Students of Smt. Chanabasamma Ishwarappa Munavalli Polytechnic Maruti Baddi and Vinayak Jadi have developed a mobile application that would help diploma students of various streams.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, principal of the polytechnic Viresh Angadi said that the mobile application, “Dip-SQ”, was available on Google Play Store and that it would help diploma students in their studies.

Prof. Angadi said the fifth semester students of Civil Department [Maruti Baddi and Vinayak Jadi] had developed the application under the guidance of their head of the department Vijaya Patil.

Those who download the application would be able to access the curriculum of Civil, Mechanical, Automobile, Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, Electrical and Electronics and Architecture. “Apart from the curriculum, they will be able to access question papers of annual examinations and also question papers of DCET (Diploma Common Entrance Test),” he said.

On the application, Maruti Baddi said that one could go to Google Play Store and search for diploma syllabus, Diploma QP, Diploma DCET or diploma results BTE Karnataka to get the mobile App. They could subsequently download it and install it to get the diploma curriculum and question papers, he said.

Scholarship

Prof. Viresh Angadi said that the polytechnic had signed a memorandum of understanding with Spicer India to provide free education to 10 girl students in the Mechanical Engineering stream. This is aimed at encouraging girl students to take up mechanical engineering.

He said that one such poor meritorious student Manjula Halligeri, who was pursuing education under the scholarship, had scored 100% marks in two subjects in the second semester examination. She was the only student in the entire State to achieve the feat. The parents of Manjula Halligeri are daily wage workers.