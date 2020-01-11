Digital books for anganwadis?

Shashikala Jolle, Women and Child Development Minister, said on Thursday that anganwadis in the State will go hi-tech.

Addressing presspersons here, Ms. Jolle said that the government was planning to introduce digital books in anganwadis.

The department will give the necessary training to the anganwadi teachers. Priority will also be given to providing basic facilities to anganwadis, she said.

To a question, Ms. Jolle said that the Mathru Purna scheme launched by the Siddaramaiah government was a failure. Pregnant women did not want to walk all the way from their houses to anganwadi centres to have nutritious lunch.

This was the impression she had got after visiting several places in the State. Hence, the government was thinking of providing packets containing nutritious food to the houses of pregnant women, he said.

Earlier speaking at a review meeting, Ms. Jolle said that as many as 98 children in the district were found to be under-nourished.