Dharwad Superintendent of Police office gets official website

The Dharwad District Police has come up with a user-friendly official website for the department and District Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant formally launched the website on the Republic Day on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering after launching the website, https://dharwadpolice.karnataka.gov.in at his office, Mr. Krishnakant said that the website had been designed well so as to present beneficial information to the general public.

“Apart from contact numbers of various police stations and officials, the website has information on tourist spots in the district and information on the medal-winning police officials and personnel and those who served earlier. The website has information on safety of women and children,” he said.

Mr. Krishnakant said that the website also would have information on the police press releases, on complaints received from general public, information on cyber crime and precautions to be taken and police handbook and other details.

Good response

He said that there has been good response to the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) with the helpline 112 and so far, 325 complaints have been received and disposed of through the system.

Deputy Superintendents of Police Ramanagouda Hatti, G.C. Shivanand, M.B. Sankad, Anilkumar Bhoosaraddi and others attended the function.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioners Labhu Ram and others, including students, were also present.