Dharwad Police hold peace meets to check hate videos

In the wake of complaints about an increase in the number of communally instigating videos on social media platforms, the Dharwad District Police have issued a strong warning to mischief mongers apart from holding peace meetings in various station limits of the district.

Dharwad Superintendent of Police Vartika Katiyar has said in a release that a cyber crime team had been pressed into service to investigate such cases. Strict action would be taken against those involved in sending instigating messages pertaining to one’s caste, community or religion on social media platforms.

At a time when the government was trying to fight against a pandemic, no mischief would be tolerated, she said.

Already, the police have held peace meetings at all the 10 police stations that come under the Dharwad District Police and they have begun conducting village level meetings now to sensitise residents against circulation of hate videos and messages. On Tuesday, Ms. Vartika Katiyar also held a meeting with farmers in Dharwad to hear about problems they were facing because of the lockdown and how the police could help mitigate their hardship.

The Dharwad District Police have also been arranging for food and water for drivers and cleaners of vehicles that transport essential commodities at check-posts, she said.