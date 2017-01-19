ESIC to start dental college in Kalaburagi this academic year

Dental seat aspirants in Hyderabad Karnataka region have some good news as the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in Kalaburagi will start a dental college in this academic year.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Chandrasekhar, Dean of the ESIC Medical College, said that following inspection and approval by the Dental Council of India (DCI), the college would admit its first batch of 50 students for 2017-18.

There was also a proposal before the Medical Council of India (MCI) to start a physiotherapy college besides para-medical courses at the ESIC Complex, Dr. Chandrashekar added.

Now, the ESIC hospital is functioning with 470 beds besides a 20-bed causality ward. There are five special units — Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU), Respiratory Intermediate Care Unit (RICU), and Obstetrics and gynaecology unit. Each unit has been allotted five beds, he said.

Cleft-lip camp

The ESIC medical college, in association with Mission Smile and Muthoot Foundation, will organise a free screening and surgery camp for persons with cleft-lip on the hospital premises from January 23 to January 27.