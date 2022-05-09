Dharna against cancellation of deputation

Critising the decision to cancel the deputation order of 1,200 lecturers of Government Pre-University Colleges, legislators led by Janata Dal (Secular) member Marithibbe Gowda on Monday staged a dharna in front of the chamber of Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan in the Vikasa Soudha here.

Holding placards against the Commissioner, Mr. Gowda along with Congress MLCs Mohan Kondajji and U.B. Venkatesh sat on a dharna. Leader of Opposition B.K. Hariprasad, Deputy Leader of Opposition Govindraju, and Congress Chief Whip Prakash Rathod also arrived at the scene and held placards against the cancellation of the deputation.

The legislators said that currently examinations are being conducted in colleges, and an abrupt transfer by cancelling deputation is unscientific. There are pregnants and specially abled lecturers, and to immediately report in some faraway place will be difficult, they pointed out.