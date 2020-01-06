Devotees throng temples on Vaikunta Ekadashi

A large number of devotees thronged temples across the city on Monday on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi.

The temples had been specially decorated on the occasion.

Among the temples that witnessed heavy rush since morning include Sri Venkateshwaraswamy Temple on KRS Road in Vontikoppal; Sri Datta Venkateshwara Temple at Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road; Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple in Vijayanagar; ISCKON Temple in Jayanagar; Sri Srinivas Temple at Jayanagar; and Sri Venkateshwara Temple in T.K. Layout.

At the Vontikoppal temple, people waited since dawn to get the glimpse of the deity. There were special rituals at the temple in the early hours of Monday.

On this occasion, the “Vaikunta Dwara” was opened at the ISKCON temple at 6.30 a.m. Devotees there chanted one lakh names of Lord Krishna as part of Laksharachana Seva from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.