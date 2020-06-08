Devotees can only have darshan at temples: Minister

Karnataka

Muzarai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary at the Kadri Manjunatha Temple in Mangaluru on Monday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Entry to temples in Karnataka will be restricted only to darshan now, Muzarai Minister and Minister In-charge for Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Monday. The decision on allowing different sevas will be taken later in consultation with Central Government, he said.

Talking to reporters after having darshan at the Kadri Manjunatha Temple in Mangaluru, Mr.Poojary said devotees have been demanding opening temples and allow them to offer prayers that would help in boosting their confidence in the fight against COVID-19.

“Devotees will be relieved to see the temples open from today. They can have darshan by maintaining social distancing, hygiene and sporting face masks. Sevas will be allowed gradually in consultation with the Central Government,” he said.

The Minister said most of the temples have opened from Monday. Some temples have postponed opening their premises as they expect surge of devotees. Kukke Subrahmanya temple will open after performing some customary rituals. “I have to look at issues preventing administrators of Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple from opening,” he said.

Mr. Poojary came to the Kadri Manjunatha temple along with Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar and some councillors. Following the darshan, priests of the temple sought permission to perform a custom to replace the “Garudagamba” (a wooden pillar at the temple’s entrance). Mr. Poojary said the customs can be performed by ensuring there is no violation of safety norms.

