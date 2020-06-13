Development works worth ₹7.05 cr. in Yadgir

Prabhu Chavan, Minister for Animal Husbandry and also district in charge, participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a library and other development works here on Friday.
A sum of ₹7.05 crore will be used under the Kalyan Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) for the works. The hi-tech library will be built at a cost of ₹1.7 crore.
Other projects
The other development project such as a running track and viewers’ gallery at the district stadium (₹4.65 crore) and a police parade ground (₹70 lakh) will come up using the same grants.
The Minister directed the contractor to maintain quality and complete the work within the stipulated period.
