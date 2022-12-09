  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Deve Gowda raises Mekedatu issue in Rajya Sabha

December 09, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Raising the Mekedatu issue in Rajya Sabha, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda appealed to the Centre to give clearances required for this and various other irrigation and drinking water schemes in Karnataka, given the dire situation here. “Mekedatu is one of the prime issues and we want to construct dam in our own area and not in any other State. Karnataka is a water deficit State. So many projects are pending before the Centre, whether it is Tungabhadra or Mahadayi. Today, we are begging for drinking water in nine districts of Old Mysore region,” he said during Zero hour. “The problem of Karnataka must be solved.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.