February 28, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda was on Tuesday admitted to a private hospital here for routine check-up.

Party sources said that the routine check pertained to swelling in his leg, and the veteran leader will undergo a host of testing during his admission to the hospital. “I have come to the hospital for a routine check-up. There is no need for any panic or anxiety. I will be back home in a couple of days,” Mr. Gowda tweeted.