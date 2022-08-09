Despite COVID-19, demand for clinical services soar at AIISH

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has expressed hope that the clinical training module for student clinicians in speech language pathology will streamline the quality of clinical training at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH).

The new tests and therapy resource materials launched on Tuesday will augment specialised clinical programs for identification, prevention, intensive evaluation and rehabilitation. The newly developed manuals on early childhood education were much needed in the field of communication disorders, he added.

Mr. Bhushan, who took part as the chief guest virtually at the inauguration of 57th anniversary of AIISH here, said educating the public and involving them as equal partners in the rehabilitation schemes meant for communication disorders has a crucial role in dictating the success story of any institute in the field of rehabilitation. He expressed happiness that the AIISH has continued the public education on communication disorders by organising monthly public lectures, live phone-in programs, radio and television programs, club-house talks, camp-based awareness activities, orientation and sensitisation, and publishing newspaper and magazine articles.

He said the designation of AIISH as the Disability Certification Centre for issuing Disability Certificates about hearing impairment and speech-language disabilities by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) was a notable milestone for the Institute during last year.

Despite disruptions due to COVID-19, the enrolment for clinical services at AIISH for last year was substantial, with about 17,000 clients registered newly. “I am happy to also note that 30,000 clients visited the institute for repeat evaluation and follow up last year,” he said during his address.

He said disorders affecting communication in impaired individuals have a significant and decisive role in deciding the quality of life that the affected individual leads. Hearing impairment, mental retardation, cerebral palsy, pervasive developmental disorders, attention deficit hyperactive disorders, learning disabilities, cleft lip and palate, phonological disorders, stuttering and voice disorders are a few examples of conditions often affecting children.

In adults, various structural, neurological and functional disabilities lead to communication and verbal language impairments significantly affecting the potentials of the individual in all spheres, including the quality of life that they lead subsequently, he explained.

Mr. Bhushan said the Government of India is committed to address the issues related to communication disorders in children and adults.

Conceptualised with the goal to be a world-class centre for persons with communication disorders in the country, the Centre of Excellence established at the AIISH, which was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minster Narendra Modi recently, will provide state-of-the-art clinical services as well as assistive technology and surgical solutions for rehabilitation.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the Mysuru royal family, who was the guest of honour, inaugurated the anniversary celebrations and recalled the contribution of the royal family for the establishment of the AIISH.

AIISH Director M. Pushpavathi presided. Santosh, coordinator, was present.

On the occasion, AIISH annual day awards were presented to the meritorious students. Five students have completed their research works in various subjects.