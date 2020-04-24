Karnataka

Deputy Commissioners directed to facilitate transport of labourers

The State government has directed the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to arrange KSRTC buses immediately for the movement of stranded migrant labourers and daily wage workers.

This will enable stranded migrants to travel to their destinations to make operational construction activities in urban areas and farm-related work in villages. In a letter to Deputy Commissioners, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar has instructed them to ensure the occupancy in such KSRTC buses is 40% at best. The district administrations have also been asked to provide gloves and masks to such travellers. However, movement to outside the State remains strictly prohibited.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2020 11:20:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/deputy-commissioners-directed-to-facilitate-transport-of-labourers/article31427209.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY