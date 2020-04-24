Deputy Commissioners directed to facilitate transport of labourers

The State government has directed the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to arrange KSRTC buses immediately for the movement of stranded migrant labourers and daily wage workers.
This will enable stranded migrants to travel to their destinations to make operational construction activities in urban areas and farm-related work in villages. In a letter to Deputy Commissioners, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar has instructed them to ensure the occupancy in such KSRTC buses is 40% at best. The district administrations have also been asked to provide gloves and masks to such travellers. However, movement to outside the State remains strictly prohibited.
