Deputy CM rules out hike in KSRTC fares for now

Laxman Savadi says people are passing through a difficult financial phase on account of the COVID-19 lockdown

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the Transport portfolio, on July 6 ruled out the possibility of increasing KSRTC fares for now.

He told reporters in Mysuru that the Karnataka government had received a proposal from KSRTC for increasing the fares in view of the rise in fuel prices. But, the Karnataka government is averse to hiking fares, keeping in mind difficulties faced by the general public due to COVID-19.

The general public is still hesitant to travel by buses due to COVID-19, he said while adding that the people were passing through a difficult financial phase on account of the lockdown. Increasing KSRTC fares at such a juncture will only add to the problems, he said.

He informed that KSRTC had incurred a loss of around ₹4,000 crore due to COVID-19 lockdowns when bus services had been withdrawn.

On the demands of KSRTC staff, Mr. Savadi said the government had agreed to eight out of their nine demands.

The Transport Minister said the revenue generated by the Corporation, which is plying buses only at 50% capacity, was not enough to meet even the fuel cost. The demand for a wage hike will be considered only after the Corporation begins earning a profit.

He brushed aside the demands for leadership change in the State. He sought to make it clear that the party High Command has not decided to change the leadership in the State and described the demand for change by certain legislators as their individual opinion.

Mr. Savadi was in Mysuru to inaugurate the Vehicle Inspection and Certification Centre at the office of the RTO in Rajiv Nagar on July 6.