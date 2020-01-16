Department says no to pvt. functions in schools

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has stated that schools across the State should conduct only academic programmes in the interest of students.

The move came after women, who were part of a non-profit organisation, were seen dancing on the stage at the Government Higher Primary and Secondary School in Sunkenahalli.

Notice issued

While the Primary and Secondary Education Minister had issued a notice to the teachers and the head of the school, it was later found that they did not have any role in the incident and it was the NGO members who danced.

The Minister had said that the School Development and Monitoring Committees should ensure that permission is not given for private functions in the schools.