Department attempting to drive tusker back to Chikkamagaluru

It had killed a woman on June 19

Forest Department officials face the task of driving away the tusker that has been roaming near Hassan for past few days. The elephant, which killed a woman near Halebidu on June 19, was spotted near Hemagangothri, the post-graduation centre of Mysore University, on the city outskirts.

Sivaram Babu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, on Monday, told The Hindu, “The tusker was spotted near Hemagangothri two days ago. Now it is near Seegegudda. We are making efforts to drive it back to Chikkamagaluru.”

The residents of villages around Hemagangothri are worried about its movement. The place where it was spotted is about 5 km from Hassan town. The residents of Hassan are also worried that elephants can tread into the city at any time.

“There is an elephant corridor between Bhadravati and Bannerghatta. We are making efforts to drive it back to its place. I hope we will succeed in our efforts soon,” he said.

Parts of Sakleshpur and Alur taluks are known for elephant movement. More than 60 people have died in elephant attacks in the last 10 years in the district.

