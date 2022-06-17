Karnataka

Demand for suburban rail to Bengaluru airport

The airport railway halt station near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The airport railway halt station near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

As the countdown begins for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone for the much-awaited suburban rail project, there is growing demand from citizens to consider a line to the international airport on priority.

Though the Centre had imposed a rider that the K-RIDE must take up the KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli line connecting the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on priority, K-RIDE decided to take up Baiyappanahalli- Chikkabanavara corridor instead in the first phase of the project.

Citizens and rail activists have pointed out that despite the existing transport options to the airport with Terminal 2 coming up at KIA pushing up footfall, the suburban rail, along with its integration with the existing metro and railway stations, will go a long way in providing a robust mass transit system to the airport.

