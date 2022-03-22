Dell to upgrade libraries, facilitate digital courses in rural Karnataka

Karnataka Government keen to embrace all available technologies to help, train citizens: CM

Karnataka Government is keen to embrace all available technologies to help and train citizens and students all across the State to unleash their fullest potential, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while inaugurating Grama Digi Vikasana programme at Vidhana Soudha on March 22.

Grama Digi Vikasana is an initiative by Sikshana Foundation, a Bengaluru-based NGO in association with Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department (RDPR) and Dell Technologies. Under the programme, gram panchayat (GP) libraries would be upgraded with digital devices aimed at providing shared digital access to the rural population.

Each Grama Digi Vikasana library would be equipped with four mobile devices, an Android TV, and an internet connection. In addition, the programme would also train the youth on the necessary digital life skills, provide vocational training, educate them on various career choices. Some 75 chosen youths from GPs across Karnataka would be provided special training for engineering and medical competitive examinations.

“It is important that we give opportunities to every human being to develop their fullest potential. We need to make sure that we embrace all the available technologies to the fullest to achieve this goal. I am sure that each and everyone in the gram panchayats across Karnataka will utilise the facilities provided by Sikshana Foundation and Dell in these gram panchayat libraries,’‘ the Chief Minister said.

Alok Ohrie, Managing Director, Dell Technologies, India said, “Technology has become an integral part of our life. It is very important that every child has access to digital information. Dell, as a technology company, is happy to be part of Grama Digi Vikasana, which will create digital spaces in gram panchayat libraries.”

Currently, the necessary digital infrastructure has been set up in 399 GPs. Courses will be backed by CSR funds provided by Dell Technologies while the devices will be maintained by the RDPR librarians. The project involves working with rural government schools to ensure that students too benefit from these devices and digital skills courses. By the end of this year, the project would cover 1,200 GPs with support from various CSR initiatives.