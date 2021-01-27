‘Delhi violence an attempt to discredit farmers’ stir’

Farmer leader Kurubur Shanthakumar has blamed anti-social elements for the violence in Delhi on January 26 and called it an attempt to discredit the farmers’ movement.

He said that the storming of the Red Fort was an attempt to besmirch the farmers who were protesting against the farm laws in a peaceful manner since more than 60 days

Mr. Shanthakumar, who is the president of the Karnataka State Sugarcane Cultivators Association, said the farmers did not lose patience all these days though the Centre was trying to wear them down through prolonged negotiations but without meeting the demands for an abrogation of the laws.

He alleged that though the government had intelligence report of the impending intrusion into the tractor rally by anti-social elements, it took no precautionary measures and allowed the situation to deteriorate. This calls for a probe as the government’s ‘inaction’ leads to suspicion that it was an attempt to discredit the entire rally and the farmers’ movement and deprive it of its legitimacy.

He said the prolonged discussions by the government has not led to any solution and this is an attempt by the Centre to wear out the farmers and weaken the agitation. It and was an attempt by the government to project itself as being accommodative to the farmers’ demands while in reality it was not so, Mr. Shanthakumar contended.

He said scores of farmers who have participated in the rally have lost their lives due to various reasons and the government displayed no sympathy nor is it empathising with their cause.