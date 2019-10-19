Delay by victims in giving letters slowing down rehabilitation, says DC

The Deputy Commissioner of Chikkamagaluru has appealed to flood-hit people seeking rehabilitation to give their consent letters for the same before Monday.

The delay in getting consent letters has affected the administration in working out the rehabilitation project, he said.

In a communiqué issued here on Friday, Bagadi Gautam, DC, said the administration had convened a meeting with the flood-hit people in Mudigere on September 27. They were explained about the consequences of rehabilitation and asked to give consent letters for rehabilitation within a week to village accountants.

However, the people have not submitted the letters even after repeated appeals. “The non-cooperation by the affected people has delayed the process of working out a rehabilitation package,” he said.

The DC has asked the flood-hit people of Madhugundi, Alekhan Horatti, Malemane Meguru, Javali Malemane, Bidarathala (Madhugundi), Uggehalli, Idakani, Eduru, Tanoodi, Talagodu, Mavinakere, Samse, Horanadu, Attigere, Balur, Halagadaka Estate, Durgadahalli and Balige village to submit the consent letters by Monday.