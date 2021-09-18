Deemed forest land granted for court complex, residential quarters in Kolar

Forest Department officials say records not being updated led to the error

The allotment of deemed forest land for a court complex, advocates’ association, and residential quarters for judicial officers has kicked up a row in Kolar.

According to environment activists, in August, the AEE of the Department of Public Works, Malur, received a letter from the Office of the Senior Civil Judge and JMFC, Malur, regarding handing over the possession of nine acres and 30 guntas of land in Yeshawanthpura village, Kasaba hobli, Malur.

The document states that on 16-8-2021, the tahsildar of Malur taluk has physically handed over the possession of the land to the Senior Civil Judge and JMFC, Malur.

However, Forest Department officials, who requested anonymity, said the transfer of land was an error which was a result of the lack of updating the records. Acknowledging the said land as a deemed forest area, an official said, “The nine acres odd land is a deemed forest area in the 2013 deemed forest list submitted by the State government to the Supreme Court. This was not updated in the revenue records, which led to the problem as the DC granted land because the RTC showed it as gomala land.”

The official said no work has not been undertaken yet and land was only granted. “I have already brought it to the notice of the DC and the PWD. We will hold a joint meeting soon and sort this out. But there is no question of granting land on deemed forest land,” the official added.