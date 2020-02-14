Decks cleared for setting up CIPET

The decks have been cleared for setting up the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Dharwad district with Union Chemical and Fertilizer Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda making the formal announcement here on Friday.

Speaking at the Invest Karnataka-Hubballi Conference organised by the Commerce and Industries Department and Karnataka Udyog Mitra here, Mr. Sadananda Gowda said that this premier institution would help accelerate industrial growth in the region.

This institute offers advanced training and candidates coming out of CIPET will be able to get employment immediately, he said.

Earlier, Large and Medium industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said that the idea of setting up this institute was first conceived by Union Minister late Anant Kumar during his stint as the Union Chemical and Fertilizer Minister in the first Ministry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has also urged Mr. Sadananda Gowda to make a formal announcement in this connection.

Mr. Shettar said that though Karnataka is one among the few States that are considered industrial-friendly, industrial development in tier two cities is yet take place.

The government is focusing on industrial development in tier two cities. However, the mindset among industrialists was to invest in and around Bengaluru. Most of the major industrial houses are not even aware of other cities, including Hubballi or Belagavi.

Steps have been taken to apprise them of the development of transport, especially air connectivity, and other infrastructure in tier two cities. The objective of holding this conference here was to make industrialists be aware of North Karnataka region and the growth potential here. It is heartening to note that nearly 40 industrialists have signed memorandums of understanding here to invest in tier two cities, he said.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and others spoke. Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karajol, Mines and Geology Minister C.C. Patil, local legislators and others were present. Senior entrepreneur Vijay Sankeshwar was felicitated on this occasion.