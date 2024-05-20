GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Decisive action will be taken against those who disturb law and order in Kalaburagi, says Priyank Kharge

Published - May 20, 2024 06:59 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau

Referring to a series of incidents reported in Kalaburagi district recently, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge said that “decisive action” will be taken against miscreants who disturb law and order in the district.

“We will initiate stringent action against those trying to create communal disharmony in the society. Regardless of their caste and the party they belong to, we will deal with them with an iron hand,” said Mr. Kharge, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi city on Monday.

Condemning the incident where three youths were stripped, beaten with wooden sticks, and given electric shocks, Mr. Kharge said that some BJP leaders and a self-proclaimed godman (Sri Ram Sene national president Siddalinga Swami) were trying to give the issue a political colour to blame the Congress leaders to embarrass the government.

The Minister said that some incidents take place owing to personal feuds and one cannot blame the Home Department or the government. In this particular case, the police swiftly rescued the victims from the spot and arrested seven accused.

Mr. Kharge came down heavily against the BJP MP for supporting Siddalinga Swami who used abusive words against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Siddalinga Swami has 39 cases registered against him.

Displaying the photographs of rowdy-sheeters seen with BJP leaders, Mr. Kharge said that BJP leaders and the party have no credibility. During the BJP rule in the State, police officials were hand-in-glove with rowdy elements.

Giving the dates of crime recorded in the last one year, Mr. Kharge said that the crime rate in the district has come down while it was high during the BJP rule.

Karnataka / Gulbarga

