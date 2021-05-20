Decision to close 16 COVID-19 centres in Mysuru draws flak

JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh questions move when cases in Mysuru are rising

The decision to shut down 16 COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) run by some private hospitals in collaboration with hotels and staying facilities in Mysuru has come under criticism with former Minister and K.R. Nagar JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh questioning the judgement behind the move at a time when the cases in Mysuru were alarmingly growing.

Acting on the decision taken at the meeting chaired by Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas and the oral order of the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, the District Health Officer, in an order issued on May 19, directed closure of all 16 CCCs with immediate effect until further instructions.

Sharing the copies of the DHO’s order and the State government’s order on setting up of STEP-DOWN hospitals by private medical establishments in collaboration with hotels and staying facilities, Mr. Mahesh told reporters here on Thursday that the reason cited for the closure was that one of the centres was run unprofessionally, lacking proper facilities for patients. “If that was true, then that CCC should have been closed instead of closing down all.. Where will 300-plus patients currently housed in 16 CCCs go,” he asked.

Taking a dig at Mr. Ramdas, Mr. Mahesh said the MLA, who is advisor to the district task force, should have confined the decision only to his constituency but the CCCs located in other constituencies too had been asked to shut down. “He (Mr. Ramdas) has taken decisions beyond his authority,” Mr. Mahesh argued.

MLA’s inspection

Mr. Ramdas on Wednesday inspected some private hospitals and CCCs treating COVID-19 patients. Displeased over the management and monitoring of patients, the meeting later chaired by the MLA resolved to ask the centres to shut Accordingly, the DHO, who attended the meeting, issued the closure order to the 16 CCCs.

Now, whoever wishes to set up a CCC has to get the nod of a three-member committee of health officials whose recommendation was key for the establishment of care centres.

Committee nod final

According to the DHO’s order, the recommendation of P. Ravi, District Family Welfare Officer, Mysuru; D. G. Nagaraj, Health Officer, Mysuru City Corporation; and Ahmed Shiraj Mohammad, District Tuberculosis Control Officer, Mysuru – was essential to open the CCCs. On receiving the application, the officials visit the proposed centres and permit them to operate if they comply with the government protocols.

Ramdas defends action

Meanwhile, in a letter to Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, Mr. Ramdas defended his decision and cited violation of SOPs by most care centres for the move. “We learnt that most CCCs were not adhering to the government’s protocols,” he said.

Bed management squad

Mr. Ramdas also said that an enforcement team had been constituted to verify bed management in private hospitals here in view of inconsistencies in the allotment of beds to the government. The DHO had been asked to take action in case of any violation, he said, in the letter.