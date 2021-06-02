Decision on II PU exams soon

After the Centre cancelled the CBSE Class 12 examination, the State government said that they will take a suitable decision on whether to conduct the II PU exam.

S. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister said, “We will consider the opinions of various stakeholders while taking the decision in the interest of students," he added. However, second PU students have demanded that their exams also be cancelled so that there is a level playing field for students from all boards.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education recently postponed the exams that were to begin from May 24 due to the rise in cases. No decision has been taken regarding the revised schedule or how exams will be conducted. Health experts had suggested that they be conducted after the students are vaccinated. However, a majority of II PU students are 17 years old and the vaccine is available only for those who are 18 years and above.